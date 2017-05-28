Aadhaar has minimal data, is totally secure, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Modi government accords the highest respect to the judiciary, said IT & Law Minister

Information Technology and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Kiran Rathee the system has enough safeguards to protect the privacy of Indian citizens from invasion. Ahead of the 2019 general election, how are you going to leverage the Digital India movement? Digital India is already showing results on the ground. In a population of 1.25 billion, we have 1.08 billion mobile phones, about 400 million smartphones, 500 million internet connections and best of all, 1.14 billion Aadhaar enrolments, all safe and secure and backed by law. The result of JAM (Jan-Dhan, Aadhaar, ...

Kiran Rathee