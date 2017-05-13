Aadhaar not mandatory for filing I-T returns, PAN: Know who are exempted

The revenue department has exempted residents of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and citizens above 80 years from mandatory quoting of to obtain PAN cards and file tax returns.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the government. This comes at a time when a case challenging mandatory use of for PAN (permanent account number) and filing return (ITR) is pending in the

The apex court has reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of a provision in the Act to make mandatory.

The notification gives the exemption to "an individual who does not possess the number or the enrolment ID" who is residing in Assam, and Meghalaya.

The exemption is also for persons of 80 years or more, non-residents and non-citizens.

The government, under the Finance Act 2017, has made it mandatory for taxpayers to quote or enrolment ID of the application form for filing tax returns.

Also, has been made mandatory for applying for PAN with effect from July 1, 2017.

The department, till now, has linked over 1.18 crore with its PAN database.

While is issued by the UIDAI to a resident of India, PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric number issued in the form of a laminated card by the IT department to any person, firm or entity.

Meanwhile, the department has launched a new e-facility to link a person's with the PAN.