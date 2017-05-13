Aadhaar not mandatory for filing I-T returns, PAN: Know who are exempted

The revenue department has exempted residents of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and citizens above 80 years from mandatory quoting of Aadhaar
to obtain PAN cards and file tax returns.
A notification in this regard has been issued by the government. This comes at a time when a case challenging mandatory use of Aadhaar
for PAN (permanent account number) and filing income tax
return (ITR) is pending in the Supreme Court.
The apex court has reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of a provision in the Income Tax
Act to make Aadhaar
mandatory.
The exemption is also for persons of 80 years or more, non-residents and non-citizens.
The government, under the Finance Act 2017, has made it mandatory for taxpayers to quote Aadhaar
or enrolment ID of the Aadhaar
application form for filing tax returns.
Also, Aadhaar
has been made mandatory for applying for PAN with effect from July 1, 2017.
The department, till now, has linked over 1.18 crore Aadhaar
with its PAN database.
While Aadhaar
is issued by the UIDAI to a resident of India, PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric number issued in the form of a laminated card by the IT department to any person, firm or entity.
Meanwhile, the department has launched a new e-facility to link a person's Aadhaar
with the PAN.
