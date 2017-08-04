Aadhaar number not mandatory for booking rail tickets: Govt

The is not mandatory for booking rail tickets, the Centre told the on Friday.



In a written reply in the Upper House of Parliament, Union Minister of State for Railways said as of now, his ministry had no plans to make the 12-digit unique identification number compulsory for booking



"At present, there is no proposal to make the compulsory for booking tickets for rail journey. However, with effect from January 1, 2017, the requirement of Aadhaar verification for getting concessional railway tickets for senior citizens has been introduced on a voluntary basis," he said.The minister's statement comes on a day the home ministry made the mandatory for registration of death with effect from October 1, 2017.Over the last few months, the has been made mandatory for a range of services and schemes -- for bank accounts, to file taxes, for tuberculosis patients to avail treatment under the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP), to avail the benefits under the Maternity Benefit Programme and Integrated Child Protection Scheme and other schemes for farmers, labourers, students etc.