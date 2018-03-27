Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30: Top developments

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN) from March 31, 2018, to June 30, 2018. The order said the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns is being extended after "consideration of the matter". It is understood that the latest order by CBDT has come in the backdrop of the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directing extension of the March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar with various other services. The apex court ordered for the extension of the deadline till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law. This is a fourth extension given by the government for individuals to link their PAN with their biometric ID. The government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN. Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. As per updated data till March 5, over 166.5 million (16.65 crore) PANs, out of the total about 330 million (33 crore), have been linked with Aadhaar. The earlier deadlines for linking the two databases were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, with the last being March 31 this year. Here’s how to link your Aadhaar with various services: 1) Bank Account Log into net banking, and click on the link, ‘Update Aadhaar Card Details’ or ‘Aadhaar Card Seeding.’ Enter the details, verify, and submit. Your bank will email or call you, to confirm or verify your details. 2) PAN Card To link your PAN Card to your Aadhaar number, visit here and click on‘Link Aadhaar tab’. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number or SMS UIDPAN and send it to 567678 or 56161. 3) Voter ID This is a fairly easy procedure. Visit the official NVSP website here. or Send the SMS ECILINK < EPIC_Number > < Aadhaar_Number > to 166 or 51969 or Call 1950 on weekdays, and provide your Aadhaar details and Voter ID number
The broker's system will send this and a few of your demographic details to the UIDAI server, which will then authenticate you4) LPG Download the subsidy form here or go to the official websites of Bharat Gas, HP Gas or Indane. Fill up the details, and submit it to the closest LPG distributor, with an application. Or, just call 18000-2333-555, and follow the instructions. 5) Ration Card This needs to be done from the Aadhaar seeding website here. Click on ‘Start Now’, and enter all the details. An OTP will be sent to your phone. Enter this number and your application will start getting processed, and you will get a notification. To do this offline, take photocopies of your ration card, and Aadhaar copies of family members, a passport photo of the head of the family, a photocopy of your bank passbook (if the bank is not linked to Aadhaar.)Submit all these to the ration office, and await a confirmation SMS or email. 6) Mobile Number This is important if you want to keep ordering food and using cabs, as your phone needs to be added to your Aadhaar, to enable OTP transactions. To do this, follow these steps: Download, and print the Aadhaar Update/Correction form, from the provider’s website. Tick ‘Mobile’, in the ‘Field for Update/Correction’ Mentioned at the top. Fill in the necessary details in the form, as per your card. Enter your phone number, and Aadhaar card numbers, in the required fields. Sign or give your thumb impression. Mail the application to the Aadhaar office.
