Aadhaar row: No citizen will be deprived of social benefits, govt tells SC

The central on Tuesday gave an assurance to the that no citizen will be deprived of social welfare benefits under the card scheme till September 30.

The earlier deadline of June 30 has been extended for those who want to apply for the unique identity card.

Now, citizens can reap the benefits of various using their voter card and passport, besides using the card as a proof of identity. The new deadline for availing benefits has been fixed to September 30.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a two-member bench constituting Justice A K Khanvilkar and Justice Navin Sinha that if anyone is deprived of any facility, the matter should be brought before the authorities or the court.

The will follow the words of the notification in "letter and spirit", the counsel said.

The bench was hearing an application against the recent notification on that confined the use of card only for socially beneficial schemes like food grains or cooking gas. The provision was in violation of earlier orders, alleged the applicant.

Counsel Shyam Divan, arguing for the public interest petitioner Shanta Singh, submitted that the new notification will deprive even school children of

Other sections of society like those rescued from trafficking and bonded labour would also bear the impact of the notification. The judges, while adjourning the hearing till July 7, stated that no clarification was required on the recent notification issued by the on June 6.

During the hearing, the judges observed that the situation will not change within one week given that a discussion on the matter is pending before various benches, including the Constitution bench.

The new application only conveyed an apprehension that students would be deprived of mid-day meals, they said.

The court also allowed the to file its written reply by the end of this week before the court re-opens for hearing on the matter by a regular bench on Wednesday.

The question of the validity of the card scheme, which was made statutory last year, is before the court in various petitions. The first petition, filed in 2014, was referred to a Constitution bench in the wake of the denying that citizens had a right to privacy, as claimed by the petitioner- a former Karnataka High Court judge.

Others have also filed petitions raising similar concerns including, the validity of Section 139AA of the Act in the budget. Meanwhile, the has been extending the scheme to several other fields through notifications, all of which have been challenged in the