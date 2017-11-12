AAI may issue Rs 5,000-crore bonds for projects to take off

India’s state-owned airport agency, Airports Authority of India (AAI), is likely to issue bonds to finance airport projects. Estimates suggest that airport projects will require more than Rs 20,000-crore investment over the next five years. The expenditure will primarily be meant to build seven greenfield airports and step up the capacity of terminals and runways at 46 existing airports. “We have planned a massive capital expenditure for upgrading our airport infrastructure. We are preparing to issue bonds by tapping the capital market,” Guruprasad Mohapatra, ...