AAI to give terminal mgmt of Jaipur, Ahmedabad airports to pvt players

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday informed that it plans to "handover" the terminal management of Jaipur and Ahmedabad airport to a private operators within the current financial year.
AAI had earlier invited a request for proposal (RFP) from interested parties for operation and maintenance of 'select areas' at the two airports.
According to AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohaptara, the state-owned enterprise will hold a pre-bid meet next month.
