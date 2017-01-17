TRENDING ON BS
AAI to give terminal mgmt of Jaipur, Ahmedabad airports to pvt players

AAI had earlier invited a request for proposal (RFP) from interested parties

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday informed that it plans to "handover" the terminal management of Jaipur and Ahmedabad airport to a private operators within the current financial year.

AAI had earlier invited a request for proposal (RFP) from interested parties for operation and maintenance of 'select areas' at the two airports.

According to AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohaptara, the state-owned enterprise will hold a pre-bid meet next month.

 

