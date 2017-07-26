TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

FinMin to brief PMO on FRBM, change in financial year
Business Standard

Accounting relief for IndAS companies

This is so because these are already adjusted to book profits under minimum alternate tax

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Accounting relief for IndAS companies

Companies going for Indian accounting standards (IndAS) need not do second round of adjustment for mark-to-market losses on financial instruments in its book profits for the purpose of tax computation, the income tax department has clarified. 

This is so because these are already adjusted to book profits under minimum alternate tax (MAT), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said. 

However, if there is a reduction in value of assets other than financial instruments through mark-to-market values, the companies will have to adjust those to the book profit. 

The CBDT has issued frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the issue after receiving the recommendations of an expert committee.

The Finance Act, 2017, had amended the MAT provisions (Section 115JB) for IndAS compliant companies with effect from April 1, 2017.

Barring banks, insurance and non-banking financial companies, most companies are required to adopt Ind AS from April 1, 2017. Small unlisted firms of less than Rs 250 crore of net worth, subsidiaries, joint ventures and holding companies are, however, exempted.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements