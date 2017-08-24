Action agenda of NITI Aayog to strongly trigger economy: Arun Jaitley

JUST IN
Not just MSMEs, even exporters hit by GST in West Bengal: Amit Mitra
ANI  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (middle), Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (left) and Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya (right) release the book "India: Three Year Action Agenda" at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday while highlighting the three-year action agenda of the NITI Ayog said that the framework has the capacity to trigger much more economic activities in the near future.

"The three-year action agenda is specific and it has the capacity to implement triggers for more economic activities that what we have today. It also gives a lot of options to create priorities," said Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley while addressing the media at the 'Three Year Action Agenda' programme.

"India and Indians are increasingly becoming restless, and therefore, they are expecting more growth rate, more decisions to be taken, and a lot of other activities," he said while making assessments over the changing mindsets.

Adding to this he said that the impact of public opinion on the decision makers has lead to a situation, where there are no decisions in the pipeline, as they are executed in a quick and easy manner.

"Sticking to stiff targets will bring benefits to the economy as a whole," Jaitley said while applauding the NITI Ayog publication for becoming a good textbook for the people in the governance.

Earlier on Thursday, the NITI Aayog while suggesting a host of reforms came out with a detailed plan for reforms in the economy, judiciary, regulatory structure and social sectors, in its 'Three Year Action Agenda, 2017-18 to 2019-20'.

The 211-page document calls for strengthening and streamlining regulatory structure governing sustainability of environment.

