Active retail participation in bonds likely soon

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposal to allow stock exchanges to work as an aggregator for retail investors to bid in primary auctions of bonds could potentially give retail investors an effective tool to diversify their holdings and take away some funds from banks. The central bank, in its policy document, said specified stock exchanges, in addition to scheduled banks and primary dealers, will be permitted to act as aggregators and facilitators for retail investor bids in bond and treasury bills auctions. The details are awaited but bond dealers say ...