TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt may announce package for leather sector in Budget

Indian exports to be hit? Prioritising job creation, Trump targets pharmas
Business Standard

Adani Ports to raise $500 mn via foreign currency bonds

Earlier this week, APSEZ had said it is contemplating issuing foreign currency denominated bonds

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) today said its board has approved raising USD 500 million (over Rs 3,400 crore) by issuing foreign currency denominated bonds.

"The finance committee of the company has approved issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to USD 500 million and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms," APSEZ said in a BSE filing.



The USD 500 million issue will mature on January 19, 2022 and interest rate on the notes is payable at 3.95 per cent semi annually.

Earlier this week, APSEZ had said it is contemplating issuing foreign currency denominated bonds.

APSEZ is the country's largest ports developer and operator.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Adani Ports to raise $500 mn via foreign currency bonds

Earlier this week, APSEZ had said it is contemplating issuing foreign currency denominated bonds

Earlier this week, APSEZ had said it is contemplating issuing foreign currency denominated bonds Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) today said its board has approved raising USD 500 million (over Rs 3,400 crore) by issuing foreign currency denominated bonds.

"The finance committee of the company has approved issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to USD 500 million and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms," APSEZ said in a BSE filing.

The USD 500 million issue will mature on January 19, 2022 and interest rate on the notes is payable at 3.95 per cent semi annually.

Earlier this week, APSEZ had said it is contemplating issuing foreign currency denominated bonds.

APSEZ is the country's largest ports developer and operator. image
Business Standard
177 22

Adani Ports to raise $500 mn via foreign currency bonds

Earlier this week, APSEZ had said it is contemplating issuing foreign currency denominated bonds

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) today said its board has approved raising USD 500 million (over Rs 3,400 crore) by issuing foreign currency denominated bonds.

"The finance committee of the company has approved issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to USD 500 million and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms," APSEZ said in a BSE filing.

The USD 500 million issue will mature on January 19, 2022 and interest rate on the notes is payable at 3.95 per cent semi annually.

Earlier this week, APSEZ had said it is contemplating issuing foreign currency denominated bonds.

APSEZ is the country's largest ports developer and operator.

image
Business Standard
177 22