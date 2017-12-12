Adani Power gets over 174.84 acres of land from Jharkhand govt

-
-
Jharkhand government on Tuesday handed over documents of 174.84-acre land in Godda district to Adani Power Limited and expressed hope that the company would soon start work to set up a 1600 MW power plant.
Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma said 10,000 people would get employment in the project while Rs 15,000 crore would be invested in the first phase of the project.
She said 174.84 acre against the proposed 970 acre land required for the plant has been acquired and the process of acquiring the rest would be completed soon.
Handing over the document of acquired land to the CEO of Adani Power Limited Rajesh Jha, Verma said the proposed power plant would provide 400 MW electricity to the state and develop Godda district as well.
Jha said 25 per cent of the electricity to be produced in the pollution free plant would be given to Jharkhand.
The people of Godda are enthusiastic about this project, he said.
