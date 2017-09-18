Adhia-led panel to meet tomorrow on exporters' issues post GST

Secretary Hasmukh Adhia- headed panel will meet export promotion associations tomorrow to deliberate on the issues faced by the industry under the Goods and Services (GST) regime.



"Representatives from eight export promotion associations will discuss the difficulties faced," the Council said in a tweet.



Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia will also attend. This will be its first meeting ever since the constitution of the panel on September 12.The Council, chaired by Union Minister and comprising state counterparts, had in its last meeting on September 9 decided to set up a committee under Adhia to look into the issues faced by theMember (Customs), DGF Director General, Council Additional Secretary, Director General, Export Promotion, from the central and commissioners of commercial taxes from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and are members of the committee.The panel is mandated to recommend to the Council a suitable strategy for helping the in the post- set-up."Certain recommendations are expected to emerge from tomorrow's meeting of Committee on Exports," the Council tweeted.Exporters have been complaining that about Rs 1.8 lakh crore of working capital has been locked up in refunds due from the department ever since the introduction of from July 1.