Administrative lapses delay job scheme pay

More than 12 million households who contributed more than 130 million person-days to work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have not been paid from September because of delays in submission of audit and compliance documents from states. Inconsistencies and delays in administrative processes at the level of state and the Centre and lapses in coordination have delayed wage payments of Rs 3,000 crore. Only those states where more than 75 per cent fund transfer orders (FTOs) were not processed for more than 60 days — Assam, ...