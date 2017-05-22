Advance pricing agreements: CBDT signs 2 more deals with taxpayers

One of these agreements also have a 'rollback' provision in them

The (CBDT) has signed two more unilateral (APAs) with Indian taxpayers as it looks to reduce litigation by providing certainty in



The two APAs signed earlier this month pertain to sectors like chip design or development of embedded software and (software development). One of these agreements also have a 'rollback' provision in them, a statement said.



The endeavours to provide certainty to taxpayers in the domain of by specifying the methods of pricing and determining the arm's length price of international transactions in advance for the maximum of five future years.



Further, the taxpayer has the option to rollback the APA for four preceding years, as a result of which, total nine years of tax certainty is provided. Since its inception, the has attracted tremendous interest among multi-national enterprises, the statement said.



So far this fiscal, four APAs have been signed and the expects more APAs to be signed in the near future, the statement added.



"The progress of the strengthens the government's commitment to foster a non-adversarial tax regime.

