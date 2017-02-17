TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » Demonetisation

Note ban idea itself is wrong, don't blame execution: Rajiv Bajaj

Let's cap the H1-B visa: US senator's proposals for reforming visa system
Business Standard

After 100 days of note ban, it is business as usual in real estate

In Mumbai, builders have once again started asking for part payment in cash

Business Standard 

After 100 days of note ban, it is business as usual in some markets. In Mumbai, for instance, builders have once again started asking if part of the payment in a real estate transaction can be made in cash. The only difference is that if the good old rupee is in short supply, builders are ready to accept other currencies. Customers, meanwhile, are waiting for prices to drop.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

After 100 days of note ban, it is business as usual in real estate

In Mumbai, builders have once again started asking for part payment in cash

In Mumbai, builders have once again started asking for part payment in cash
After 100 days of note ban, it is business as usual in some markets. In Mumbai, for instance, builders have once again started asking if part of the payment in a real estate transaction can be made in cash. The only difference is that if the good old rupee is in short supply, builders are ready to accept other currencies. Customers, meanwhile, are waiting for prices to drop.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

After 100 days of note ban, it is business as usual in real estate

In Mumbai, builders have once again started asking for part payment in cash

After 100 days of note ban, it is business as usual in some markets. In Mumbai, for instance, builders have once again started asking if part of the payment in a real estate transaction can be made in cash. The only difference is that if the good old rupee is in short supply, builders are ready to accept other currencies. Customers, meanwhile, are waiting for prices to drop.

image
Business Standard
177 22