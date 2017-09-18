After 12 straight months of growth, exports may face real test Sept onwards

Despite August export figures jumping by 10.3% year-on-year and the country completing 12 straight months of growth, exporters and economists alike remain sure that coming months would prove to be the real challenge for merchandise exports. That is largely due to niggling tax refund issues under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, exporters complaining of crippling liquidity and the Rupee expected to climb steadily in the coming months. Low base effect "It should be kept in mind that till August 2016, exports were declining and therefore year-on-year ...