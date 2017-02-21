After capping stent prices, govt says won't regulate other medical devices

Denying reports that other could also face price capping, Union Ministry of Health officials have told Business Standard that the government does not have plans to bring any other devices under the National List of Essential Medicine (NLEM).

A senior official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "As of now, no proposal to add more under has been initiated by the ministry."

The process of collecting data on devices such as orthopaedic implants, like knee caps, began in 2015. Reports suggest that imported implants are sold with profit margins between 500 per cent and 1,000 per cent. Indian implants, on the other hand, are sold at margins of 200 per cent to 500 per cent.

Last year, coronory were brought under the NLEM, after which the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped the price of in February 2017. The fixed the price of all drug-eluting at Rs 29,600, while bare metal have been priced at Rs 7,260.

Currently, 14 have been categorised as ‘drugs’ under the section of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. However, only coronary feature in the Only prices of drugs that are part of the can be regulated by the In the case of other drugs, the pharma pricing regulator can only monitor prices.