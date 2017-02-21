TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Delaying pregnancies could work better than sterilisation for India
Business Standard

After capping stent prices, govt says won't regulate other medical devices

No proposal to add further devices to NLEM at the moment

Veena Mani  |  New Delhi 

Industry opposes move to control stent prices
File photo of a coronary stent.

Denying reports that other medical devices could also face price capping, Union Ministry of Health officials have told Business Standard that the government does not have plans to bring any other devices under the National List of Essential Medicine (NLEM).

A senior official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "As of now, no proposal to add more medical devices under price regulation has been initiated by the ministry."

The process of collecting data on devices such as orthopaedic implants, like knee caps, began in 2015. Reports suggest that imported implants are sold with profit margins between 500 per cent and 1,000 per cent. Indian implants, on the other hand, are sold at margins of 200 per cent to 500 per cent.

Last year, coronory stents were brought under the NLEM, after which the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped the price of stents in February 2017. The NPPA fixed the price of all drug-eluting stents at Rs 29,600, while bare metal stents have been priced at Rs 7,260.

Currently, 14 medical devices have been categorised as ‘drugs’ under the section of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. However, only coronary stents feature in the NLEM. Only prices of drugs that are part of the NLEM can be regulated by the NPPA. In the case of other drugs, the pharma pricing regulator can only monitor prices.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

After capping stent prices, govt says won't regulate other medical devices

No proposal to add further devices to NLEM at the moment

No proposal to add further devices to NLEM at the moment
Denying reports that other medical devices could also face price capping, Union Ministry of Health officials have told Business Standard that the government does not have plans to bring any other devices under the National List of Essential Medicine (NLEM).

A senior official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "As of now, no proposal to add more medical devices under price regulation has been initiated by the ministry."

The process of collecting data on devices such as orthopaedic implants, like knee caps, began in 2015. Reports suggest that imported implants are sold with profit margins between 500 per cent and 1,000 per cent. Indian implants, on the other hand, are sold at margins of 200 per cent to 500 per cent.

Last year, coronory stents were brought under the NLEM, after which the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped the price of stents in February 2017. The NPPA fixed the price of all drug-eluting stents at Rs 29,600, while bare metal stents have been priced at Rs 7,260.

Currently, 14 medical devices have been categorised as ‘drugs’ under the section of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. However, only coronary stents feature in the NLEM. Only prices of drugs that are part of the NLEM can be regulated by the NPPA. In the case of other drugs, the pharma pricing regulator can only monitor prices.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

After capping stent prices, govt says won't regulate other medical devices

No proposal to add further devices to NLEM at the moment

Denying reports that other medical devices could also face price capping, Union Ministry of Health officials have told Business Standard that the government does not have plans to bring any other devices under the National List of Essential Medicine (NLEM).

A senior official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "As of now, no proposal to add more medical devices under price regulation has been initiated by the ministry."

The process of collecting data on devices such as orthopaedic implants, like knee caps, began in 2015. Reports suggest that imported implants are sold with profit margins between 500 per cent and 1,000 per cent. Indian implants, on the other hand, are sold at margins of 200 per cent to 500 per cent.

Last year, coronory stents were brought under the NLEM, after which the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped the price of stents in February 2017. The NPPA fixed the price of all drug-eluting stents at Rs 29,600, while bare metal stents have been priced at Rs 7,260.

Currently, 14 medical devices have been categorised as ‘drugs’ under the section of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. However, only coronary stents feature in the NLEM. Only prices of drugs that are part of the NLEM can be regulated by the NPPA. In the case of other drugs, the pharma pricing regulator can only monitor prices.

image
Business Standard
177 22