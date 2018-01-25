After declining for two months, GST mop-up rises 7% at Rs 867 bn in Dec

Halting two months of decline, the GST collections gathered momentum in December, rising to Rs 867.03 billion. "Total revenue Collections under GST for the month of December 2017 (received in December 2017/January up to January 24, 2018) has been Rs 867.03 billion till January 24 2018," the said in a tweet. Total collections under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in November had slipped for the second straight month to Rs 808.08 billion, from over Rs 830 billion in October. In September, it was over Rs 921.5 billion.

The ministry further said that one crore taxpayers have been registered under GST till January 24, of which 1.7 million are composition dealers who are required to file returns every quarter.

As many as 5.6 million returns have been filed for December, it said.

For the composition dealers, for the July-September quarter, the last date of filing GSTR 4 Return was December 24, it said. A total of 810,000 returns were filed by them amounting to Rs 3.35 billion.

For the October-December quarter, the last date for filing GSTR 4 return was January 18, and a total of 925,000 were filed by composition dealers paying a sum of Rs 4.2 billion, it added.