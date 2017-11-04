After demonetisation and GST, winter of discontent in Ludhiana

Winter is coming to smoggy, polluted Ludhiana, the centre for hosiery, garments, and textiles. October-February is when business booms in this city. But if you ask traders and manufacturers, this time could be different. Business could be slower. That is because this winter will be the first one after demonetisation, and the goods and service tax (GST). Business Standard spoke to a number of people who form a vital part of the textile and hosiery supply chain. The industry, which has traditionally been cash-intensive, has taken a massive hit and demand is still not close to ...