After floods, pink bollworm infestation affects cotton crop in Gujarat

If the recent torrential rains and floods were not enough to impact 30 per cent loss in sowing of cotton
and groundnut, Gujarat, along with states like Rajasthan and Punjab
is witnessing an onslaught of the pink bollworm.
Farmers and traders
fear an additional loss in cotton
and production by 20 per cent from the pink bollworm
infestation in the fields, thereby restricting arrivals and pushing up prices ahead of the new crop year which begins in late September.
The pink bollworm
infestation coupled with recent floods could lead to an overall fall in production of at least 30-40 per cent, though resowing of cotton
and groundnut have begun in several parts.
Cotton
and groundnut have so far seen sowing in an area of 2.4 million hectares and 1.4 million hectares, respectively, of which 25-30 per cent area have seen complete loss due to floods, even as state government's assessment is underway.
According to farmers, the pink bollworm
infestation has caught on to entire fields of cotton
and groundnut in several areas of Saurashtra
and North Gujarat
where there have been heavy sowing.
"Several fields have already seen 100 per cent infestation. Reports of pink bollworm
infestation on cotton
crops have come in from not just Gujarat
but also parts of Rajasthan and Punjab.
It is yet to be seen how much loss has been incurred due to the floods. But with the pink bollworm
infestation, there could be an additional loss of 30-40 per cent in production," said Vitthal Dudhatra, secretary, Gujarat
unit of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS).
Experts, however, state that the loss could be controlled if the rest of the season receives sufficient rainfall to wash out the infestation. "Rains too have been more or less scanty after the aftermath in July. If it rains well for the rest of the month of August, the infestation may subside. Otherwise, we could see further loss of crop in both cotton
and groundnut," said Arun Dalal, a veteran cotton
trader, while adding that the crop loss due to infestation could raise cotton
prices going forward.
Resowing of cotton
and groundnut had begun in certain parts of Saurashtra
and North Gujarat
soon after the water level receded post the July floods. The government, on the other hand, is yet to fully assess the extent of damage due to floods to crops.
While loss of crop is yet to be fully ascertained, as per the state agriculture department, area under kharif sowing this year had reached 7,583,600 hectares as on August 8, which was 88.43 per cent of the normal kharif sowing in Gujarat.
Of these, major crops like cotton
and groundnut has seen sowing in area of 2.64 million hectares and 1.61 million hectares, respectively. However, the excess sowing this year may have now been washed away, say government officials and traders.
Meanwhile, farmers and traders
alike have estimated over 50000 hectares of sowing completely damaged, though a complete assessment could only be done once the water begins to recede.
Area covered under kharif sowing as on August 8, 2017
Source: Agriculture Department
|
Crop
|
Area in hectare
|
% of normal sowing
|
Cotton
|
2,648,700
|
97.17
|
Groundnut
|
1,619,600
|
116.71
|
Cereals
|
1,243,200
|
93.23
|
Pulses
|
528,900
|
101.52
|
Other oilseeds
|
392,800
|
70.56
|
Other crops
|
1,150,400
|
52.88
