TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Other Commodities

Institutional investor demand will fuel rally in mega stocks
Business Standard

After floods, pink bollworm infestation affects cotton crop in Gujarat

Farmers fear additional loss in cotton and production by 20% from pink bollworm infestation

Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 

cOTTON

If the recent torrential rains and floods were not enough to impact 30 per cent loss in sowing of cotton and groundnut, Gujarat, along with states like Rajasthan and Punjab is witnessing an onslaught of the pink bollworm.

Farmers and traders fear an additional loss in cotton and production by 20 per cent from the pink bollworm infestation in the fields, thereby restricting arrivals and pushing up prices ahead of the new crop year which begins in late September.

The pink bollworm infestation coupled with recent floods could lead to an overall fall in production of at least 30-40 per cent, though resowing of cotton and groundnut have begun in several parts.

Cotton and groundnut have so far seen sowing in an area of 2.4 million hectares and 1.4 million hectares, respectively, of which 25-30 per cent area have seen complete loss due to floods, even as state government's assessment is underway.

According to farmers, the pink bollworm infestation has caught on to entire fields of cotton and groundnut in several areas of Saurashtra and North Gujarat where there have been heavy sowing.

"Several fields have already seen 100 per cent infestation. Reports of pink bollworm infestation on cotton crops have come in from not just Gujarat but also parts of Rajasthan and Punjab. It is yet to be seen how much loss has been incurred due to the floods. But with the pink bollworm infestation, there could be an additional loss of 30-40 per cent in production," said Vitthal Dudhatra, secretary, Gujarat unit of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS).

Experts, however, state that the loss could be controlled if the rest of the season receives sufficient rainfall to wash out the infestation. "Rains too have been more or less scanty after the aftermath in July. If it rains well for the rest of the month of August, the infestation may subside. Otherwise, we could see further loss of crop in both cotton and groundnut," said Arun Dalal, a veteran cotton trader, while adding that the crop loss due to infestation could raise cotton prices going forward.

Resowing of cotton and groundnut had begun in certain parts of Saurashtra and North Gujarat soon after the water level receded post the July floods. The government, on the other hand, is yet to fully assess the extent of damage due to floods to crops.

While loss of crop is yet to be fully ascertained, as per the state agriculture department, area under kharif sowing this year had reached 7,583,600 hectares as on August 8, which was 88.43 per cent of the normal kharif sowing in Gujarat. Of these, major crops like cotton and groundnut has seen sowing in area of 2.64 million hectares and 1.61 million hectares, respectively. However, the excess sowing this year may have now been washed away, say government officials and traders.

Meanwhile, farmers and traders alike have estimated over 50000 hectares of sowing completely damaged, though a complete assessment could only be done once the water begins to recede.

Area covered under kharif sowing as on August 8, 2017

Crop   Area in hectare % of normal sowing
Cotton 2,648,700 97.17
Groundnut 1,619,600 116.71
Cereals 1,243,200  93.23
Pulses  528,900  101.52
Other oilseeds 392,800 70.56
Other crops 1,150,400  52.88

Source: Agriculture Department

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements