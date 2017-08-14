After floods, pink bollworm infestation affects cotton crop in Gujarat

If the recent torrential rains and floods were not enough to impact 30 per cent loss in sowing of and groundnut, Gujarat, along with states like Rajasthan and is witnessing an onslaught of the

Farmers and fear an additional loss in and production by 20 per cent from the infestation in the fields, thereby restricting arrivals and pushing up prices ahead of the new crop year which begins in late September.

The infestation coupled with recent floods could lead to an overall fall in production of at least 30-40 per cent, though resowing of and groundnut have begun in several parts.

and groundnut have so far seen sowing in an area of 2.4 million hectares and 1.4 million hectares, respectively, of which 25-30 per cent area have seen complete loss due to floods, even as state government's assessment is underway.

According to farmers, the infestation has caught on to entire fields of and groundnut in several areas of and North where there have been heavy sowing.

"Several fields have already seen 100 per cent infestation. Reports of infestation on crops have come in from not just but also parts of Rajasthan and It is yet to be seen how much loss has been incurred due to the floods. But with the infestation, there could be an additional loss of 30-40 per cent in production," said Vitthal Dudhatra, secretary, unit of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS).

Experts, however, state that the loss could be controlled if the rest of the season receives sufficient rainfall to wash out the infestation. "Rains too have been more or less scanty after the aftermath in July. If it rains well for the rest of the month of August, the infestation may subside. Otherwise, we could see further loss of crop in both and groundnut," said Arun Dalal, a veteran trader, while adding that the crop loss due to infestation could raise prices going forward.

Resowing of and groundnut had begun in certain parts of and North soon after the water level receded post the July floods. The government, on the other hand, is yet to fully assess the extent of damage due to floods to crops.

While loss of crop is yet to be fully ascertained, as per the state agriculture department, area under kharif sowing this year had reached 7,583,600 hectares as on August 8, which was 88.43 per cent of the normal kharif sowing in Of these, major crops like and groundnut has seen sowing in area of 2.64 million hectares and 1.61 million hectares, respectively. However, the excess sowing this year may have now been washed away, say government officials and

Meanwhile, farmers and alike have estimated over 50000 hectares of sowing completely damaged, though a complete assessment could only be done once the water begins to recede.