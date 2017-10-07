After Japan, Gujarat attracts FDI from China, South Korea and Taiwan

-
This apart, around six Chinese companies have sought land for an industrial cluster, informed the source. Talks are on between Chinese companies and the state government for a Rs 2,500-crore LED project. Meanwhile, China's Sunrise Group has announced an investment of Rs 6,000 crore to set up a steel plant at Mundra in Kutch. The project has an Ahmedabad-based partner, Chromeni Steels Private Ltd, which was incorporated in June 2017 as a private limited company. It is a subsidiary of the Sunrise Group and has nine directors on board from both India and China.
As such, FDI inflow to Gujarat rose from $2.24 billion in 2015-16 to $3.36 billion in 2016-17, up 50 per cent. The growth is almost four times when compared to 2013-14 levels.
Around 80 Japanese companies now operate from Gujarat. A 1,750-acres integrated industrial township is coming up at Vithalapur, near the Suzuki Motor Gujarat and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sites. Around 1,200 acres have been earmarked for industries (focus industries being defence and aerospace, automotive and ancillaries, engineering, electronics, and pharmaceuticals). Industrial plots, developed according to Japanese specifications, would be up for sale for companies to start work on a plug-and-play basis. Around 550 acres are for residential, commercial, and recreational purposes.
- Taiwanese companies to invest close to $3 billion in refinery and petrochem projects in Mundra
- Another 25 Taiwanese companies have asked for land to set up an Industrial Park near Sanand
- Focus sectors in the park to include automotive, electrical, and electronics
- Six Chinese cos have sought land for industrial cluster
- Talks on for Rs 2,500-crore LED products project with Chinese companies
- China's Sunrise Group setting up Rs 6,000-crore steel plant in Kutch
- South Korean delegation met state govt with focus on textiles and chemical sectors
- Japanese Industrial Park and integrated township coming up at Vithalapur over 1,750 acres
- FDI inflow to Gujarat rose from $2.24 billion in 2015-16 to $3.36 billion in 2016-17
- The growth is almost four times when compared to 2013-14 levels
