After Japan, Gujarat attracts FDI from China, South Korea and Taiwan

After growing by four times when compared to FY14 levels, foreign direct investment (FDI) to Gujarat continues to grow. While Japan has led the FDI growth in Gujarat in recent years, Asian countries like Taiwan, China, and South Korea are also lining up investments in the state.

According to sources in the state government, around five or six Taiwanese companies have evinced an interest in investing close to $3 billion in Mundra in refinery and petrochemical projects. "This would be the first phase of investments planned. In the second phase, around 25 Taiwanese companies have sought land for setting up a Taiwanese Industrial Park here," informed a senior official in the state government.

Land for the proposed Taiwanese park has been shortlisted near Khoraj, close to Gujarat's auto hub Sanand. These companies are interested in investing in the electric vehicles and electronics projects here, the source added.





This apart, around six Chinese companies have sought land for an industrial cluster, informed the source. Talks are on between Chinese companies and the state government for a Rs 2,500-crore LED project. Meanwhile, China's has announced an investment of Rs 6,000 crore to set up a steel plant at Mundra in Kutch. The project has an Ahmedabad-based partner, Chromeni Steels Private Ltd, which was incorporated in June 2017 as a private limited company. It is a subsidiary of the and has nine directors on board from both India and China.

Around 200 hectares of land has been shortlisted for this project and some acquisition has started in the Rapadiya and Kundardi villages in Kutch. Sources said that the investment could be scaled up eventually to Rs 10,000 crore.

A delegation from South Korea, too, has met the state government officials here recently and they are looking at investment opportunities in the textiles and chemicals space.





