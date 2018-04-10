After many delays, Railways' 3,342-km freight corridor sees last-mile spurt

“RIP, Dedicated Freight Corridor.” Old timers in railways still recall the comment from a senior official from planning division during the first half of the last decade. Despite several such obits and procedural bottlenecks, the ambitious dedicated freight corridor (DFC) project, conceived 12 years ago, appears to have defied the pessimists.

A fortnight ago, the Railways conducted a trial run on the 190-km Ateli-Phulera section of the Western DFC at a maximum speed of 100 km per hour in less than four hours. The project received the in-principle nod from the Union ...