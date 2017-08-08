Agriculture sector received FDI worth Rs 355 cr in April-May: Govt

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's farm sector received foreign direct investment (FDI) worth Rs 354.77 crore during April-May this year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The data in this regard was placed before the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Agriculture S S Ahluwalia.


As per the data, the country had received total 515.49 crore FDI in the agriculture sector during the 2016-17 fiscal, as against Rs 553.14 crore in the previous year.

In 2014-15, the FDI in the farm sector stood at Rs 365.31 crore, the minister said in a written statement.

"A number of farmers have benefited directly and indirectly from FDI received in agriculture," he added.

