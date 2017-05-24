AI will create more jobs for people: Paul Dupuis

Paul Dupuis recently took charge as head of India operations of Randstad

Paul Dupuis recently took charge as head of India operations of Randstad

Paul Dupuis recently took charge as head of India operations of Dutch HR services major Randstad, the No.2 globally. In his first media interaction, he tells Sudipto Dey, how the downsizing in the IT industry may expedite the move towards development of a Gig economy - a labour market dominated by short-term contracts and freelance work - in India. Edited excerpts What is Randstad's India strategy? As a global fim, we want to be among the top three in any market we enter. In India, this is within reach when we look at the market. If one looks at the 38 ...

Sudipto Dey