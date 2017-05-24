AI will create more jobs for people: Paul Dupuis

Paul Dupuis recently took charge as head of India operations of Dutch HR services major Randstad, the No.2 globally. In his first media interaction, he tells Sudipto Dey, how the downsizing in the IT industry may expedite the move towards development of a Gig economy - a labour market dominated by short-term contracts and freelance work - in India. Edited excerpts What is Randstad's India strategy? As a global fim, we want to be among the top three in any market we enter. In India, this is within reach when we look at the market. If one looks at the 38 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?