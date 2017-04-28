AIADMK demands centre to modify mandatory helmet wearing rule in Puducherry

-
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders on Friday demanded that the government should modify the rule on the mandatory wearing of helmets by two-wheeler riders in Puducherry.
Talking to reporters, the legislature wing leader of AIADMK (Amma) A Anbalagan said, helmet wearing had been made mandatory from May 1.
He said the government should not insist on wearing of helmets by two-wheeler riders riding within town limits.
"Helmet wearing should be compulsory only for the vehicle riders on highways and arterial roads", he said.
Puducherry is a small town and most two-wheeler riders use vehicles for short distances. As such it would only put them to hardships, he said.
He cited increasing instances of chain snatching and other crimes on the rise within town limits by persons wearing helmets to conceal their identities.
Anbalagan said the government should first concentrate on relieving roads of congestion within the town limits.
A general order directing two-wheeler riders to use helmets, irrespective of places where the vehicles are used is a step in the wrong direction, he said.
