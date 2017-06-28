Air India disinvestment gets in-principle Cabinet approval

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the sale of government stake in debt-laden Air India, but the final modalities, including the quantum of stake sale, will be decided by a group of ministers, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced.
“The Cabinet has given an "in-principle" approval to the stake sale,” Jaitley told reporters.
A group will be set up to finalise modalities and details of disinvestment of Air India, including the quantum of stake sale, Jaitley said.
The civil aviation ministry is charting out the disinvestment of the state-run carrier.
Surviving on taxpayers’ money, Air India has been in the red for long and various proposals, including government think-tank NITI Aayog's suggestion for complete privatisation, have been made.
The airline has a debt of more than Rs 52,000 crore and is surviving on a Rs 30,000-crore bailout package extended by the previous UPA government in 2012.
#Cabinet approves signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and the USA on Homeland Security pic.twitter.com/pXa4DLf2F0— Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) June 28, 2017
1932: J.R.D. Tata establishes the airline as Tata Airlines
Other decisions
Among other key decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday were approval to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for increase in allowances of 4.7 million central government employees, signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and the US on Homeland Security, and an MoU between India and Israel on National Campaign for water conservation in India.
#Cabinet approves Recommendations of 7th CPC on Allowances with 34 modifications; revised rates effective from 1 July 2017 pic.twitter.com/ZB8300YMCf— Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) June 28, 2017
2/5 #Cabinet approves Recommendations of 7th CPC on #Allowances with 34 modifications; revised rates effective from 1 July 2017 pic.twitter.com/xUD6yGXr6d— Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) June 28, 2017
3/5 #Cabinet approves Recommendations of 7th CPC on #Allowances with 34 modifications; revised rates effective from 1 July 2017 pic.twitter.com/JtBk8mUsvh— Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) June 28, 2017
4/5 #Cabinet approves Recommendations of 7th CPC on #Allowances with 34 modifications; revised rates effective from 1 July 2017 pic.twitter.com/RJLpqJaNJq— Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) June 28, 2017
5/5 #Cabinet approves Recommendations of 7th CPC on #Allowances with 34 modifications; revised rates effective from 1 July 2017 pic.twitter.com/cCY2NQnkDG— Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) June 28, 2017
#Cabinet approves MoU between India and Israel on National Campaign for #WaterConservation in India. pic.twitter.com/EKQc0zNDto— Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) June 28, 2017
#Cabinet approves signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and the USA on Homeland Security pic.twitter.com/pXa4DLf2F0— Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) June 28, 2017
#Cabinet approves recommendations of @NITIAayog on disinvestment of #AirIndia and five of its subsidiaries pic.twitter.com/FX2tOGVtdi— Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) June 28, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU