Air India may be privatised at one go

There won't be any gradual stake sale once a final decision is taken

Privatising Air India at one go is a view that has emerged strong among the many that the Narendra Modi government is grappling with regarding the future of the airline. Business Standard has learnt from sources who are involved in this process that once a final decision to divest a stake in Air India is taken, there won’t be any gradual stake sale. In a single stroke, the government will cede control by reducing its stake to either below 49 per cent, or exit the national carrier completely. “No investor, domestic or foreign, will be interested in buying a ...

Arup Roychoudhury