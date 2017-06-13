Air India privatisation will need to be backed by a hefty 'dowry' to buyer

Air India is on the block, finally. With accumulated losses of over Rs 50,000 crore, a debt overhang of around Rs 55,000 crore, and an annual interest burden of Rs 4,500 crore which chews up more than a fifth of its revenues, this decision should ordinarily have been a no-brainer. But it has taken the three long years to come to this conclusion.

The decision could have been taken with fewer tears a decade ago, when the airline under Civil Minister Praful Patel induced to order a humongous number of aircraft from Boeing that it could ill-afford. This business blunder was compounded by the shotgun wedding of and Indian Airlines, which then struggled with high manpower and salary adjustment issues for years. It has not recovered from either of these twin blows even today. Hence the sudden talk of selling off the airline.

Today, despite the Rs 30,000 crore bailout offered by the UPA in 2012, any talk of privatisation means little. Even if the airline is “sold” lock, stock and barrel, it will essentially have to be “gifted” to the buyer, who additionally will have to be given a hefty “dowry” to take the airline off the taxpayer’s bleeding books.

So, when we call it privatisation, what we really mean is that the government is paying the buyer a huge cash incentive to take a white elephant off its hands. The only question to ask is the size of the payment accompanying the gift of the airline. Privatisation in the case of means talking about the cost of offloading t he company in order to avoid further costs in future.

Some rough numbers will tell us what is really at stake.

The size of the “dowry” payable to potential buyers – with due apologies to women who find the term dowry insensitive or offensive - will be anywhere between Rs 25,000-30,000 crore, less the assets of that can be monetised before the sale. This is the amount of debt the government will have to take on its books before can be privatised. The true cost of privatisation is thus an increase in public debt.

Among the assets that can theoretically be monetised are the brand name (though this is debatable), the land and properties owned by in various cities, including the landmark tower in Mumbai’s Nariman Point, its various landing slots and airport counters, and its code-sharing agreements with other airlines.

The short point is this: since Air India’s employee numbers are being pared only slowly, and some of those retiring from vital positions will still need replacing, it is safe to assume that the airline still has more staff than required for an efficient operation. To arrive at the true ratio of staff to aircraft, we need to add back the staff hived off into the engineering and ground handling services units.

Encashing the other assets, land, property, etc, will also not be easy, for property sales need permissions from multiple authorities, including state governments, the airports authority, and various airports. This report in DNA notes that despite efforts to raise money from property sales, practically nothing has been achieved.

The bottomline is this: to get off its hands, the government may have to take nearly Rs 30,000 crore of debts on its books, minus the estimated value of properties that go along with the airline to whoever “buys” it.

A private party – unrestrained by ethics and the need to avoid corruption – will probably find it easier to get permissions for property sales than a government-run airline.

The larger truth is this: white elephants can never be sold or privatised. They can only be gifted – accompanied by other monetary inducements.



