Air India stake sale: Govt allows 49% foreign ownership in national carrier

In order to increase the prospect of Air India’s successful disinvestment, the government on Wednesday allowed foreign entities to own up to 49 per cent stake. However, it has been mandated that the control of Air India even after privatisation should be vested with an Indian entity. In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government, however, clarified that substantial ownership and effective control of Air India shall continue to be vested in Indian nationals. “Foreign investments in Air India including that of foreign airlines shall not exceed 49% either directly or indirectly,” the government said in a statement. Now, the changes will allow a foreign airline like Singapore Airlines to bid for the airline forming a joint venture with Tata Sons in which the Tatas own a majority stake. The two entities already own Vistara in a similar arrangement. Last week Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had said that Singapore Airlines will consider the prospect of bidding for Air India. “I think Singapore Airlines has an open mind. It really depends eventually on whether there is a business case. I don’t think we know enough at this moment,” Thng who was earlier former executive of Singapore Airlines said. The aviation industry experts welcomed the move. "No major Indian corporation from outside of aviation will invest in such a complex project without an experienced strategic partner. Allowing foreign airlines to participate will increase the number of interested bidders and the valuation," aviation consultancy firm CAPA said.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines on ownership and control have two aspects. The first involves placing limits on foreign nationals’ ownership of the voting equity share capital of airlines. For instance, USA places a limit of 25 per cent on of its airlines; for Japanese airlines the limit is 33 per cent; and the European Union (EU) limits non-EU ownership of the airlines of its member states at 49 per cent.

The second element of the restrictions involve the nationality clauses present in the bilateral air services agreements between countries. In essence, the traffic rights granted under these bilaterals require that airlines benefiting from these rights are substantially owned and effectively controlled by nationals of the state in question.

Although the regulation is not binding and the countries are free to set their own terms, India will have to amend the clause in its agreement with countries adhering to the regulations, the official said. “The government has to discuss and convince all the countries in order to change the norms. It is unlikely that the government will want it,” he said. Air India has flying and landing rights across the world. Among foreign airlines, several including British Airways, Lufthansa and Qantas were privatised, but was not allowed.