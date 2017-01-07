TRENDING ON BS
Plastic money will be redundant in India by 2020: Amitabh Kant
Business Standard

Air India yet to get Rs 750 cr from the govt for flying VVIPs

CMD Lohani confirmed the dues but said departments and ministries had promised to clear these soon

Arindam Majumder & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi/ Mumbai 

Air India, often at the receiving end of criticism for its sloppy performance, is yet to be paid Rs 750 crore by the government for flying Very Very Important Persons and defence services. The state-owned airline, which has steadily lost its once dominant market position to private competitors, often flies VVIPs such as the Prime Minister, ministers, and politicians with Z-category security. It also assists in evacuation operations. For instance, this year, Air India’s 144-seat Airbus A-319 evacuated people stuck in Port Blair during a cyclone. But, its bills are yet ...

