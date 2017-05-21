Aircraft lease costs to rise on 5% GST levy

At present cross border aircraft leases don't suffer customs duty, central excise and VAT

Aircraft leasing costs will go up with introduction of five per cent levy under the Goods and Service Tax.



At present cross border carried out by scheduled airlines are not subject to customs duty, central excise and VAT.



Among domestic airlines has the largest capacity induction plan. IndiGo, which ended FY17 with 131 aircraft, plans to induct 39 planes in FY18. Other airlines including AirAsia, GoAir, and have inductions this year.



"We had sought for continuation of tax exemption. The impact will be largely related to cash flows as we will be able to claim an input credit against tax liability on sale of tickets and cargo space," said a senior executive from Air India. Air India pays a lease rent of around $350,000 for its narrow-body Airbus planes and around $1 million for its wide body Boeing 787 planes.



The government has fixed rate of 5 per cent for travel and 12 per cent for travel. "We expect high growth rate in domestic traffic to continue in the near term with further upside once the impact on the economy is visible in 1-2 years, " said Kapil Kaul, South Asia CEO of aviation consultancy,



Airlines can use inputs credits to offset the tax liability on sale of tickets. While input credits arising from procurement of both goods and services can be used in case of business class, input credits from services alone can be used for offseting tax liability in respect of travel.



"I perceive that there has been an inadvertent error . Ideally for also full credits should have been allowed. The schedule recently published by government does mention that legal vetting is pending and I hope that this error is rectified when final announcement is made," said Anita Rastogi, partner-Indirect Tax,

