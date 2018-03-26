Govt threatens to ground airlines who appoint directors sans security nod

The civil ministry has said it would suspend operations of airlines and non-scheduled operators, which appoint directors without prior security clearance. Last January, the civil ministry had issued an order advising airlines and non-scheduled operators not to appoint board members without prior security clearance. “Despite sensitising the airline companies from time to time the airline companies have been appointing directors without prior security clearance whereas as per the relevant civil requirement prior security clearance is mandatory before their appointment,” Rubina Ali, joint secretary, civil ministry said in the order dated March 23. Prior security clearance is also required in case a foreigner is appointed as CEO, CFO or COO in an airline. According to ministry officials, non scheduled operators (charter companies) were found to be flouting the rule despite instructions and added the latest order was not targeted at any particular company. “The matter has been reviewed in this ministry and it has been decided that all airlines who have appointed directors on the board without security clearance shall remove such directors within thirty days of the issue of this order.

If these instructions are not complied with, operations of erring companies would be suspended/stopped after lapse of stipulated period till final decision on security clearance is conveyed by ministry of civil aviation,” the order said.