Airlines fix notice period for pilots, we only lay down norms: DGCA to HC

The (DGCA) has told the Delhi High Court that it has not fixed the notice period for but has just laid down the guidelines under the (CARs), and the power to decide the duration has been left with the The aviation regulator told the court that the (or rules) on the notice period were issued after approached it expressing concern over any sudden efflux of The also claimed they spend considerable time and effort in training them. The lawyer representing the told Justice the regulator does not cancel the licence of a pilot for violation of the on notice period, and instead the decide (on cancellation) according to the contract they have with the pilot concerned. "How can be given the power (of cancellation of licence)?" the court asked and listed the matter for further hearing on May 16. The court was hearing pleas moved by several pilots' associations challenging the of 2009 and 2017 issued by the on notice period to be served by commander and co- Under the of 2009, the notice period was increased to six months from the earlier three months, which is the international practice, the associations have said. While the of 2009 were under challenge in the high court, the 2017 were issued which increased the notice period to be served by the commander to one year.

However, the notice period to be served by co- was not changed. The associations, including the Society for Welfare of Indian Pilots, Indian Guild and Federation of Indian Pilots, have contended that violation of the has legal consequences — the cancellation of their licence. They have also contended that notice periods are a matter of contract between the airline and the pilot. Under the of 2017, the notice period may be reduced if the airline provides a no-objection certificate to a pilot and accepts his resignation earlier than the period stipulated in the amended rules.