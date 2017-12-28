Airlines likely to hire 7,000 pilots in next five years: Govt

Domestic carriers are expected to hire more than 7,000 pilots over the next five years, the informed today.



These vacancies are likely to emerge as Indian plan to induct more than 900 aircraft into their fleets in the coming years.



"The Indian Scheduled Operators have estimated employment opportunities for about 3,700 pilots and 3,600 co- pilots in the next five years," said for Civil in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.A total of 3,603 pilots and 3,914 co-pilots, and 15,030 cabin crew are currently employed by scheduled Indian as per data maintained by the of Civil (DGCA), Sinha added.In response to a question on whether has a shortage of pilots and cabin crew, the said that the has a sufficient number of pilots and flight. It added Air India's regional subsidiary Allied Service Limited or plans to hire pilots from abroad because of a shortage of commanders." Allied Service Limited is facing a shortage of commanders. is having a fleet of 72-600 and 42-320 aircraft. The commanders for these aircraft are not available in the Indian market," Sinha said.These pilots will be in addition to those provided by the aircraft leasing company along with leased aircraft under a separate pilot agreement.