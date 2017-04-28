Akshaya Tritiya 2017: Check out all the discounts on gold, diamonds today

It’s an auspicious 'golden' Friday. is believed to bring good luck and success and hence it’s the perfect day to buy It is believed that buying for investment or an upcoming occasion yields great results. Naturally, a lot of people are lining up for this shopping festival.

All leading online portals – Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal – are enticing consumers with some heavy discounts on gold, platinum and jewellery and giving an opportunity for shopaholics to shop to their heart's content.

Many companies have come up with innovative ideas to cease the moment and increase their sales. For instance, Truebil, a Mumbai based virtual marketplace has rolled out an offer in which every customer booking a car from Truebil Direct will be eligible for a 1gm 24 carat coin. The offer is applicable only on

ShubhBansal Co-founder and Chief of Marketing at Truebil said, “In our country, is considered one of the most auspicious occasions to buy irrespective of the price movement. We at Truebil are giving people double reasons to celebrate this day if they are planning to buy a car from us. Truebil has always looked for new and innovative ways to ensure customer delight and this offer is another step in that direction.”

It's raining raining sales on and Business Standard has compiled a list of portals offering tempting discount to mark the occasion:

1. Snapdeal: coins and bars not only make excellent gifts but are also a good investment. Believed to be a symbol of good luck, these precious coins and bars are engraved with the images of gods and goddesses.

The coin price range is available from brands such as Ahaana, Augrav, Caratlane, Kataria Jewellers and Payalwala. Customers can get up to 20 per cent off on coins and 5 per cent off on bars.

Online marketplace Snapdeal has a collection of jewellery from reputed brands like D' damas, Asmi, Voylla, Gili, Caratlane, Barishh, Johareez, and many others. To mark the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Snapdeal is also offering discount up to 50 per cent on other jewellery.

2. Flipkart's offer includes up to 70 per cent off on jewellery such as ring, necklaces, chain, pendants and earing. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders will get extra 5 per cent off.

3. Amazon India has jewellery from brands like Senco Gold, Joyalukkas, Malabar & Diamonds and TBZ-The Original. Catching up with the intense competition, Amazon has offered 5-20 per cent off on ICIC Bank credit and debit cards. The offer is valid only till the day lasts.

4. Orra: The online portal orra.co.in will not take making charges on coins and bars to mark the occasion of Th offer is valid till April 30.

5. Malabar & Diamonds, the flagship company of Malabar Group in Kozhikode is offerimh extra 5 cent cashback on SBI debit cards. Offers are valid on in Gurgaon and Delhi stores. Its online portal is also offering 30 per cent off on making charges for jewellery, 15 per cent off on value.

6. Jewelsouk.com, an online jewellery marketplace showcasing leading brands of jewellery will offer up to 50 per cent off on jewellery on

7. Paytm: online payment platform Paytm on Thursday announced its collaboration with India's only Internationally Accredited Refinery MMTC-PAMP to launch Digital Gold, enabling Indians to buy, store and sell pure instantly. With Paytm's Digital Gold, customers can buy 24K 999.9 from MMTC-PAMP instantly and store it in the country's most secure, 100 percent insured vaults at no additional charge. Consumers can buy for as little as Re 1, thus democratising access to a wider set of customers as it will make investing in more affordable.

Indians currently hold more than 24,000 tonnes of worth $900 billion as per the World Council estimates. Indian households bought more in 2016 than any other financial asset despite the challenges of buying pure and storing it.