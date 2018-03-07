All 650 India Post Payments Bank branches by April, says Manoj Sinha

The government aims to set up all 650 branches by April this year, communications minister informed Parliament on Wednesday. " aims to have a pan-India reach (650 branches co-located at District Headquarter Post Offices) by April 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. received a permit from Reserve Bank of India on January 20, 2017, to roll out The postal department has already set up two branches on January 30, 2017, in Raipur and Ranchi. Sinha said that these 650 branches will serve as controlling offices to service and monitor all the approximately 1.55 lakh that will act as last mile access points for the public. "Branch readiness in identified 650 branches is underway in terms of civil and electrical works, furniture/fixtures and technology setup. Apart from that recruitment of personnel is also being undertaken and so far 528 managers (approximately) have been onboard," he said. The ministers said (IPPB) is anticipated to acquire approximately 80 million customers in a span of five years from its launch.

However, this figure is subject to market forces in the area of digital payments in the country over the next few years. In a separate reply, Sinha said HPGS renamed as EIT Services India Pvt Ltd has been engaged as System Integrator (SI) for setting up of on August 14, 2017, and the work for the development of technology platform is in the advanced stage. "In line with the Cabinet's decision, intends to rollout 5,000 ATMs over a period of time. At present, will leverage the DOP ATMs for its banking operations, which are already connected with the network of ATMs of other banks," Sinha said.