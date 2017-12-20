All Bihar villages will be electrified before 2018, says Sushil Kumar Modi

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said all the villages of the state would be electrified by the end of this month.

"Now, there will be no problem of power connection in any village of the state as all the villages will be electrified by December 27," he said.

Modi added that by May 2018, electricity would reach 10,000 human habitations ("tola") and not a single of these habitations would remain without electricity.

The BJP leader was addressing a two-day national conference on "Agroforestry Systems For Water Stressed Areas", organised by the Forestry Research and Extension Centre, Patna and Institute of Forest Productivity, Ranchi.

Modi, who also holds the finance and environment and forest portfolios, stated that the work on installing separate feeders for irrigation under the Centre's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore, had begun.

"In the next two years, farmers will not require diesel (to run pumpsets for fetching water) for irrigation. Rather, they will opt for electricity-based irrigation," he said.
