All I-T returns must be filed by March-end of assessment year

If the income exceeds Rs 5 lakh, a fee of Rs 5,000 shall be payable

With a view to expedite tax assessments, the department proposes to make it mandatory for tax payers to file as well as revised returns by March end of the assessment year (AY).



The department, in the memorandum to Bill 2017, has also proposed a fee for delayed filing of tax returns. In case of people whose total does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1,000 fee would be charged.



If the exceeds Rs 5 lakh, a fee of Rs 5,000 shall be payable, if the return is filed after July but on or before December 31 of the Assessment Year (AY). A fee of Rs 10,000 shall be payable if ITR is filed after December.



"In order to expedite assessments of the Department, it is critical that the returns for an assessment year also freeze by the end of the assessment year. It is hence proposed to amend the provisions of sub-section (5) of section 139 to provide that the time for the furnishing of revised return shall be available up to the end of the relevant assessment year or before the completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier," said the memorandum to the Bill 2017.



This effectively means that people filing Tax returns have to file it with the department by March end of the assessment year i.E return for fiscal 2017-18 has to be filed by March 2019.



CBDT Chairperson Sushil Chandra said: "Today we have 1 crore people below Rs 2.5 lakh filing tax returns. So if they are filing ITR, we want them to file returns on time. So now timely filing of ITR is mandatory."



So far assesses were permitted to file delayed tax returns one year after the completion of the assessment year.

Press Trust of India