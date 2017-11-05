Allow traders to file GSTR-3B form on monthly basis, CAIT recommends govt

Confederation of All Traders on Sunday suggested that the Centre ask traders, whose turnover is up to Rs 100 crore annually, to file form GSTR-3B on a monthly basis rather than quarterly basis.



"It is suggested that the Centre can ask traders, whose turnover is up to Rs 100 crore annually to file form GSTR3B on a monthly basis. They should be asked to pay monthly on a self-assessment basis," CAIT President told PTI over phone from



His statement comes in the wake of GSTN, a portal for real-time return filing under GST, running into a technical snag.Bhartia suggested that the Council take a cue from the government, which he said had asked dealers to pay on a monthly basis to save them from 'harassment.'Bhartia also said that since is a compliance-driven law led by technology, the designer should have discussed all this with the respective ministries.The council should have considered that there was enough number of competent human resources available, who would ensure compliance.The government should have constituted an inter-ministeri inter-ministerial group to ensure each ministry plays its due role to ensure ease in compliance, he said.