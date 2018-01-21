Aluminium makers want duty hike on scrap, abolition of coal cess

Worried over the surge in input costs and the unabated growth in imports of scrap, the domestic makers have pitched for a hike in import duty on scrap and abolition of the (Goods & Services Tax) on The is currently charged at Rs 400 per tonne on The producers feel this duty should be eliminated to support the power-intensive manufacturing industry. Power accounts for 40-45 per cent of the making cost. In the for 2016-17, the increase in duty for metal by 2.5 per cent (from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent) was completely negated by the doubling of clean environment cess (now compensation cess) on from Rs 200 to Rs 400 per tonne, said an industry source. The other alarming factor for the industry is the continuing rise in imports of aluminium, especially scrap. Imports now have a share of 53 per cent in the country’s total consumption. Within the import basket, scrap accounts for 53 per cent of all imports in volume terms. The country has a nameplate capacity of 4.1 million tonnes in and this can meet 125 per cent of the country’s demand of 3.3 million tonnes. In the April-September period of FY18, overall imports rose eight per cent while scrap imports were up 16 per cent. Cumulatively since FY11, total imports zoomed by 100 per cent. Scrap imports, too, surged by 98 per cent in the same period. producers are also upset with the inverted duty structure. The basic custom duty on scrap is 2.5 per cent whereas on metal, the duty is thrice as much at 7.5 per cent. Till 2015-16, the duty differential between primary and scrap was 2.5 per cent and the scrap import growth was in the negative territory (-0.2 per cent). In 2016-17, the duty differential widened to five per cent and scrap imports moved up by seven per cent. In value terms, the differential works out at $119 per tonne. Compared with this, the regional premium on metal is $105 a tonne.

The makers, through the Association of India (AAI), pointed out that only has duty differential between primary metal and scrap. Other non-ferrous metals like zinc, nickel, lead and tin have the same duty for both metal and scrap. has demanded an increase in import duty in the for 2018-19 to be at par with primary metal with the rate proposed at 10 per cent.

It has also called for slashing basic custom duty on critical raw materials for the industry value chain. For alumina, the duty should be cut from five per cent to nil, reduction from five per cent to 2.5 per cent for tar pitch, 7.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent for caustic soda lye, 7.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent for fluoride and 7.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent for anodes. Moreover, the export duty on bauxite needs to be enhanced from 15 per cent to 20 per cent to encourage domestic value addition, suggested.