TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Indian Railways to save Rs 1,500 crore in high value purchase

IT-ITeS sector leased 10% more office space in 2016: JLL
Business Standard

Amazon, Grofers hope to enter food business as govt looks to ease FDI rules

Currently, 100% FDI is allowed only if food products are produced and processed in India

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Companies hopeful of getting into food retailing such as Amazon, Big Basket and Grofers have started putting together plans to do so, with the government again actively considering their proposals.   "We are just waiting for the final approvals. We have finished most of the initial work, including looking for retail spaces and deciding on the manpower. Our blueprint for our offline retail plan is also ready and our back-end is in place," a senior vice- president of one of these entities told Business Standard. In June last year, the government decided to allow up ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Amazon, Grofers hope to enter food business as govt looks to ease FDI rules

Currently, 100% FDI is allowed only if food products are produced and processed in India

---Table sent with this story is not needed----Companies hopeful of getting into food retailing such as Amazon, Big Basket and Grofers have started putting together plans to do so, with the government again actively considering their proposals."We are just waiting for the final approvals. We have finished most of the initial work, including looking for retail spaces and deciding on the manpower. Our blueprint for our offline retail plan is also ready and our back-end is in place," a senior vice- president of one of these entities told Business Standard. In June last year, the government decided to allow up to 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in multibrand food retailing, including through e-commerce. However, the products have to be produced, processed or manufactured in the country.Multinational retailer Amazon had filed its application with the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) in January. Domestic entities Grofers and Big Basket had earlier done so. .. Companies hopeful of getting into food retailing such as Amazon, Big Basket and Grofers have started putting together plans to do so, with the government again actively considering their proposals.   "We are just waiting for the final approvals. We have finished most of the initial work, including looking for retail spaces and deciding on the manpower. Our blueprint for our offline retail plan is also ready and our back-end is in place," a senior vice- president of one of these entities told Business Standard. In June last year, the government decided to allow up ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Amazon, Grofers hope to enter food business as govt looks to ease FDI rules

Currently, 100% FDI is allowed only if food products are produced and processed in India

Companies hopeful of getting into food retailing such as Amazon, Big Basket and Grofers have started putting together plans to do so, with the government again actively considering their proposals.   "We are just waiting for the final approvals. We have finished most of the initial work, including looking for retail spaces and deciding on the manpower. Our blueprint for our offline retail plan is also ready and our back-end is in place," a senior vice- president of one of these entities told Business Standard. In June last year, the government decided to allow up ...

image
Business Standard
177 22