Ambassador brand left due to lack of innovation: Giriraj Singh

Describing the importance of innovation across agriculture and industries, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSME) Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the iconic brand of has left the country due to lack of innovation.

C.K. Birla-controlled Hindustan Motors, recently executed an agreement with Peugeot SA on Friday to sell the brand including trademarks to the French for a consideration of Rs 80 crore.

"Hindustan Motors' iconic Brand went to other people because there was lack of innovation," he said at an awards ceremony for MSMEs organised by Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The brand was born in 1957 when the launched the Morris Oxford series II (Landmaster) in a new one and it was being produced at Uttarpara unit.

Singh described innovation in agriculture and sector as a must for economic progress and urged all to come forward to draw up a policy framework on the same.

He said in order to make companies more viable and also to encourage firms to migrate to company format, the central government proposed to reduce the income tax for smaller companies with annual turnover up to Rs 50 crore to 25 per cent.

As per data from the assessment year 2015-16, there are 6.94 lakh companies filing returns of which 6.67 lakh companies fall into this category and therefore, 96 per cent of companies will get this benefit of lower taxation, the latest budget presentation said.

This will make our sector more competitive as compared to large companies, Singh said.