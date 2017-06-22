Amitabh Bachchan in line of fire over GST 'unifying force' video

The 40-second video featuring the Bollywood actor has drawn the ire of opposition Congress

Amitabh Bachchan's appearance in a video advocating the as “a unifying force” has drawn the ire of opposition



Party leader came out strongly saying “...it is not important that he becomes a part of every stupid act of the BJP”.



He added the “protests” against the are going to affect the star’s image. The 40-second video featuring Bachchan likens the to the national flag. It says is aimed to create “one nation, one tax, one market”.



- An initiative to create a unified national market. #OneNationOneTaxOneMarket pic.twitter.com/Cti76a8KUF — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 19, 2017

