Amitabh Bachchan in line of fire over GST 'unifying force' video

The 40-second video featuring the Bollywood actor has drawn the ire of opposition Congress

Amitabh Bachchan's appearance in a video advocating the goods and services tax as “a unifying force” has drawn the ire of opposition Congress.

Party leader Sanjay Nirupam came out strongly saying “...it is not important that he becomes a part of every stupid act of the BJP”.



He added the “protests” against the GST are going to affect the star’s image. The 40-second video featuring Bachchan likens the GST to the national flag. It says GST is aimed to create “one nation, one tax, one market”.

