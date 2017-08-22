Amitabh Kant to launch nation-building campaign 'Mentor India' tomorrow

CEO is slated to launch the Campaign, a strategic initiative to engage leaders who can guide and mentor students at more than 900 Atal Tinkering Labs, established across the country as a part of the Atal Innovation Mission, here on Wednesday.

The campaign, is aimed at maximising the impact of Atal Tinkering Labs, possibly the biggest disruption in formal education globally, wherein the idea is to engage leaders who will nurture and guide students in the

These labs are non-prescriptive by nature, and mentors are expected to be enablers rather than instructors.

The think tank is seeking leaders who can spend anywhere between one to two hours every week in one or more such labs to enable students experience, learn and practice future skills such as design and computational thinking.

are dedicated works spaces where students from Class VI to Class 12 learn innovation skills and develop ideas that will go on to transform India. The labs are powered to acquaint students with state-of-the-art equipment such as 3D printers, robotics and electronics development tools, Internet of things and sensors.

NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission is among one of the flagship programs of the Government of India to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country to set up the across the country.

The mission aims to set up over 900 such labs across India and have 2,000 such labs by the end of 2017.

