AMRUT scheme: Centre approves Rs 6 bn for nine projects in Haryana

Sewerage, drinking water supply and drainage system will be improved in Haryana by spending Rs 6 billion on nine projects in seven towns under the second phase of the (AMRUT) scheme.

Approval has been accorded by a high-level committee of the government and tenders for the projects will soon be invited, state Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain said in a statement on Saturday.

Under the second phase of AMRUT, a sum of Rs 418.8 million would be spent to improve the sewerage system in Bahadurgarh, Rs 494.9 million in Yamunanagar, Rs 575.5 million in Hisar, Rs 1.63 billion in Rohtak and Rs 999 million in Palwal.

Similarly, Rs 950 million would be spent on the drinking water supply system.

A sum of Rs 81.3 million would be spent on the drainage system in Sirsa.

Jain said under the first phase of AMRUT, the sewerage system was being improved at a cost of Rs 4.36 billion in Karnal, and

Currently, an amount of Rs 8 billion is being spent under this scheme.

About 180 km of sewerage lines would be laid in two years in Karnal at a cost of Rs 1.78 billion, 10,500 manholes will be made and sewerage connections would be given to 9,216 households, she said.

Similarly, a 150-km-long sewerage line would be developed by spending Rs 1.44 billion in city, 8,875 manholes will be made and 10,879 houses will be given sewerage connections, Jain added.

In Sonipat, a tender for Rs 1.14 billion has already been allotted for changing the line for drainage of filthy water and laying of new lines to cope with the increasing urban population. Work is apace at different places, she added.