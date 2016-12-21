Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu does a u-turn, says demonetisation was not their wish

After extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive, Chief Minister N took a u-turn over the same saying was not their wish.

" is not our will and wish hence our state people are also facing several problems," said Naidu while addressing a party function of in Vijayawada here.

Highlighting the problem faced by the people due to the move, Naidu said people's income has decreased and the Centre is unable to provide funds.

"Income has decreased and fundings are also not coming from the Central Government," he said.

However, a day after the Prime Minister announced the decision to ban high-denomination notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, the Chief Minister had extended his support and called it "a moral victory for the TDP."

The party also recalled the letter Naidu wrote to the Prime Minister on October 12 urging him to ban currency notes of denomination 500 and 1,000.

He had also echoed the voice of the government on November 29, that the problem related to are temporary but its gains and benefits will be fruitful.