Andhra govt to partner with private firms to develop plug-and-play infra

The government has come out with a separate policy for (GICs) with an objective to attract potential job creators by offering plug-and-play infrastructure developed in collaboration with private sector.

The concept of GICs, an alternative model to the third party vendors, has been gaining ground with global companies setting up their own subsidiaries to handle the business process management (BPM) work, which is otherwise being outsourced to off-shore firms.

The GIC model has been adopted across a wide range of industry verticals including manufacturing, healthcare, and research and development (R&D) services, among others. State has set a target of generating 50,000 jobs, besides facilitating capital investment of Rs 2,500 crore through GIC-related activities under the proposed policy.

Overall, there were around 1,050 operating in until 2016. Of this, 35 per cent were located in alone, followed by Mumbai and Pune at 24 percent and the Delhi National Capital Region at 14 percent. Around 21 per cent of were located in and Chennai, according to the (IT) department.

had to start afresh in creating ecosystems for IT, software and BPO companies as the size of operations of companies located outside the city was very small prior to the state's bifurcation. The government had already announced three separate policies for IT, electronics and startups as part of its efforts to attract companies to

The country's fourth largest company HCL Tech had recently announced that would set up development centres and other operations near Vijayawada with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

The state department maintained that was necessary to have a separate policy framework for as the government can extend policy incentives only to companies and not to infrastructure developers under the existing policy.

In a cabinet note placed before the state's council of ministers, the department stated that infrastructure developers do not fall under the ambit of government incentives, while there was no considerable infrastructure ecosystem to attract

Under the new policy, the government would back the development of office space and other infrastructure for through joint venture projects.

As per the new policy, state nodal agency Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) would hold 10-26 per cent equity in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will to be set up jointly with a private sector project proponent.

The project proponent has to bring in a minimum investment of Rs 500 crore, translating into a minimum investment of Rs 50 crore apart from enabling the creation of 500 jobs per acre of land allotment.

The project will have to be proposed with a minimum built up area of 1 lakh square feet per acre, while the project proponent shall have the experience of having built at least 10 lakh square feet of cumulative office space for to become eligible to get into joint ventures with APIIC, according to the new policy.