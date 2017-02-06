Andhra selects Meenakshi, Simhapuri for imported coal-based projects

and have both won in bids invited by the government for 1,000 Mw of thermal power, the projects to be fuelled entirely with imported coal.

Their winning rate offer was Rs 4.5 a unit. Simhapuri would be building a 400-Mw unit and Meenakshi one of 200 Mw.

State energy department officials said partial pass-through of fuel cost to the consumer (being mulled by the central government) had been allowed. “A ceiling price was formulated, as per the Indonesian (coal price) index and fuel rates were benchmarked. Over and above, pass-through of fuel cost was not allowed,” said one.

Bidders had to quote a rate, with a fixed and variable component. Those quoting the least rate were to win. As the project is to be based entirely on imported coal, there is a risk if the latter’s prices change or that of foreign exchange does.

“Putting up an imported coal-based power plant does not make sense when the central government is pushing for domestic coal. It would also push up average rates in a state,” said a senior executive in a power company.

The government of Karnataka had scrapped the bidding process for like projects, after similar rates were received, he noted. Generation capacity of domestic coal-based units is yet to be optimally utilised, goes the criticism.

Andhra government officials, however, said the rates quoted for the winning bids were in line with the prevailing ones. "Our average cost of power procurement from hydro and old thermal units is Rs 4.1-4.3 a unit. So, a rate closer to Rs 4.5 is feasible for a coastal state like ours,” said a senior official.

In the past, long-term power purchase tenders issued by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh settled at a rate over Rs 4 a unit.

Under the draft guidelines for imported coal-based Ultra Mega Power Plants (UMPPs), the Union government plans to allow pass-through of fuel cost in the final consumer rates, both for rise or fall in the coal cost. The imported coal-based Tata Power UMPP and another of Adani Power, both at Mundra in Gujarat, have been in a long battle with power procuring states for allowing such a pass-through of cost escalation.