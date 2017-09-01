Animal husbandry pangs for agriculture sector

JUST IN
GST de-stocking, costlier inputs hit growth, says TCA Anant

The growth of agriculture and allied activities during the corresponding period of 2016-17 was 2.5%

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Gross value added (GVA) in agriculture and allied activities for the first quarter of 2017-18 (April-June) slid unexpectedly to 2.3 per cent from 5.2 per cent in the previous quarter. Despite bumper grain and horticulture production, livestock and animal husbandry sectors played spoilsport. 

The growth of agriculture and allied activities during the corresponding period of 2016-17 was 2.5 per cent. 

The livestock, forestry and fishing sector, which has a combined share of 43.1 per cent in agriculture GVA, grew at 3.4 per cent during April-June quarter of 2017-18.

Agriculture GVA grew 2.3 per cent in Q1 versus 2.5 per cent last year as even though crop production increased, animal husbandry pulled down growth,” said Chief Statistician T C A Anant.

The adverse impact of a higher base and a general lean period in farm activities, along with a sharp decline in farm-gate prices of several commodities due to low demand, also pulled down growth. 

Some experts said the fact that nominal agriculture growth was lower than real growth should be cause of greater concern as it indicated that the rural sector might be facing challenges. 

“According to the information furnished by the Department of Agriculture, which has been used to compile the estimate of GVA from agriculture in Q1 of 2017-18, the production of rice, wheat, coarse cereals and pulses registered growth rates of 5.8 per cent, 6.6 per cent, 10.7 per cent and 25.0 per cent, respectively, during the rabi season of agriculture year 2016-17 (which ended in June 2017),” the ministry of statistics and programme implementation said in statement.

Crops, including fruit and vegetables, accounted for about 56.9 per cent of GVA in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, while 43.1 per cent of GVA of this sector was based on livestock products, forestry and fisheries, it said.
